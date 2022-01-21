BOYS BASKETBALL: Beard’s 21 Helps No. 6 Northeast Edge No. 9 Southwest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 20)–The Class A No. 6 Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team was able to overcome an early 11-0 deficit by playing team basketball on Thursday night and managed to rally back midway through the game, before holding on late to a 55-51 victory over No. 9 Lincoln Southwest in a game heard on KFOR.
The Rockets (12-2) grabbed a 27-25 halftime lead, after the Silver Hawks jumped out to the early start and led 17-11 after one quarter. During the second quarter, Southwest only managed eight points and field goal shooting turned cold like the weather outside.
Zander Beard, who had a game-high 21 points, helped Northeast in the third quarter by scoring 11 points in the period, including a pair of three-point plays, that helped the Rockets to a 44-37 lead.
Southwest (8-4) never regained the lead but didn’t go away. The Silver Hawks closed the deficit to one possession with 30 seconds left after senior forward Ben Hunzeker scored and after a Northeast turnover got the ball. Bham Buom, a 6-7 sophomore, missed a pair of free-throws and after grabbing the rebound, Northeast called a time out with less than 10 seconds left. Beard was fouled in the back court and hit a pair of free-throws to seal the win for the Rockets.
Hunzeker led the Silver Hawks in the loss with 19 points.
Click the links below to listen to the game via podcast.
Lincoln Northeast boys basketball at Lincoln Southwest-1st Half
Lincoln Northeast boys basketball at Lincoln Southwest-2nd Half