BOYS BASKETBALL: Beukelman’s 28 Points Boosts Lincoln Christian Past Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Christian's Gunner Dworak (10) watches his shot at the basket, as Lincoln Lutheran's Josh Duitsman (0) attempts to block him out. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 11)–Drew Beukelman continued to show how he may be considered one of the top players in Nebraska.
The 6-7 Lincoln Christian senior scored a game-high 28 points by connecting on 11-of-19 field goals and 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range, while leading the Crusaders to a 64-47 victory over Lincoln Lutheran Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.
Beukelman scored the first basket just ten seconds into the game, which sparked an 8-0 start for the Crusaders, who never trailed in the game. Beukelman also had an alley-oop dunk, off a pass from senior guard Gavin McGerr.
Easton Marshbanks, Christian’s 7-0 junior center, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
Christian (2-0) led 35-22 at halftime, but Lutheran (0-1) got a strong performance from sophomore guard Gabe Schmidt. He led the Warriors with 11 points and connected on two three-pointers to begin the second half.