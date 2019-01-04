BOYS BASKETBALL: Bubak’s 21 Against Crete Helps Boost LCS’ Win Streak To Four

CRETE—After a 1-5 start to the season, the Lincoln Christian boys basketball team picked up their fourth-straight win Thursday night with a 69-27 victory over Crete at Crete High School, in a game that was heard on ESPN 101.5FM/1480AM.

Justin Bubak had a game-high 21 points for the Crusaders, 15 of which came during a second quarter where Christian outscored the Cardinals 24-13 to take a 42-23 halftime lead.

Crete would only score four points the rest of the game, all coming in the third quarter which saw Christian’s lead grow to 56-27. The Crusaders outscored the Cardinals 13-0 in the final period to seal the win.

Caleb Canfield added 14 points in the win for Lincoln Christian.

Josiah Gardiner was the only player to reach double-figures for Crete. The 6-5 junior scored 11 points to pace the Cardinals.