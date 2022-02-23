BOYS BASKETBALL: Christian Pulls Away From Lutheran To Earn Subdistrict Win

ASHLAND–(KFOR Feb. 22)–Senior center Easton Marshbanks scored a game high 23 points, while freshman guard Cohen Sand added 12 points and junior guard Ethan Berrier added 11 to lead the Lincoln Christian boys basketball team to a 63-37 victory over Lincoln Lutheran in the C1-2 Subdistrict semifinals Tuesday night.
Christian (15-8) will now play 21-1 Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict final on Thursday at 7pm, which will be carried on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com.
Marshbanks, a 7-0 center, also had 15 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Crusaders.
The Warriors (13-10) had won seven of their past nine games entering Tuesday’s game and utilized their 1-3-1 zone defense to help cut the Crusader lead to three late in the second quarter. However, a late 5-0 run helped Christian heading into halftime.
A 7-0 start to the third quarter for Christian extended the lead to 34-19, while the Warriors went into a scoring drought.
Aidan Zager was the only double-digit scorer for Lutheran, finishing with 10 points.