BOYS BASKETBALL: Class C1 No. 2 Wahoo Dominates Class B No. 3 Waverly

WAVERLY–(KLMS Jan. 20)–It was an 11-0 second quarter run that helped the Class C1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team break away from Class B No. 3 Waverly on Thursday night.
The Warriors (14-1) wound up winning 84-63 over the Vikings in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln KLMS, where Wahoo then managed to connected on nine three-pointers in the final three quarters of the game.
As Waverly’s defense shut down the Warriors’ top scorer Marcus Glock, teammates Owen Hancock and Myles Simon stepped up. Hancock scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Simon had 11 points.
Waverly (10-6) was led in the loss by AJ Heffelfinger’s 21 points.
Click the links below to listen back to the game via podcast.
Wahoo at Waverly boys basketball 1st Half 1-20-22
Wahoo at Waverly boys basketball 2nd Half 1-20-22