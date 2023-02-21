BOYS BASKETBALL: District Pairings Set For Class A, East To Host A-5 Tournament

Lincoln High's Collin Nick shoots the basketball over Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (13) in January 5th's boys basketball game at North Star. At right are North Star's KG Gatwech and Lincoln High's Justin Bolis. Far left is North Star's Brennon Clemmons. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–Lincoln East is the only capital city boys basketball team that will host a district tournament, when post season play in Class A begins on Saturday.

The Spartans are the No. 5 overall seed, top-seed in the A-5 district and will await the winner of Friday’s play-in game between Omaha Westview and Omaha Buena Vista in Saturday’s semifinal round game at the East Gym. On the other side of the A-5 bracket, No. 2 seed Lincoln Southwest will host No. 3 seed Millard West in a 5pm Saturday tip off at Southwest. The winners will meet for the A-5 district championship Monday at 7pm.

Elsewhere, Lincoln Northeast is the No. 3 seed in the A-1 district tournament and will play at No. 2 seed Omaha Central on Saturday, with the winner to likely face the overall No. 1 seed and the district’s top-seed Bellevue West Monday at 6pm. The Thunderbirds will play the winner of Friday’s play-in game between Omaha Benson and Grand Island in Saturday’s 6pm game at Bellevue West.

Two-time defending state champion Millard North is the overall No. 2 seed and the top-seed in the A-2 district. The Mustangs await the winner of Friday’s opener between Columbus and Omaha Northwest and will play Saturday at 3:30pm. The other half of the district has No. 2 seed Kearney hosting No. 3 Lincoln Pius X Saturday at 7pm.

Gretna is the No. 1 seed in the A-3 District and third seed overall with a 4pm Saturday game against Friday’s winner of the Fremont-Norfolk game. Lincoln North Star is the No. 2 seed in the district and will host No.3 Omaha Bryan on Saturday. The A-3 District championship is set for Monday at 7pm.

In the A-4 District, Lincoln Southeast is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 seed North Platte Saturday at 6pm The winner will play in Monday night’s district championship. The other half of the bracket features top-seed and No. 4 overall seed Creighton Prep scheduled to play Saturday at 4pm against the winner of Friday’s game between Bellevue East and Omaha South.

Lincoln High is the No. 2 seed in the A-6 District and will play Millard South at 5pm Saturday over at the Earl Johnson Gym. The winner will play the winner of Saturday’s 5pm game with Omaha Burke at top-seed and No. 6 overall seed Omaha Westside in Tuesday’s 7pm district final.

Click on the links below to see each bracket.

A1 District Tournament

A2 District Tournament

A3 District Tournament

A4 District Tournament

A5 District Tournament

A6 District Tournament

A7 District Tournament