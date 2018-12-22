BOYS BASKETBALL: Easley Comes Through In OT, As Pius X Edges East High

Lincoln Pius X’s Charlie Easley has already demonstrated just how clutch of a shooter he can be.

He did it last March by nailing a half-court shot at the end of regulation in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals against Creighton Prep.

On Friday night, the 6-3 senior hit a pivotal three-pointer in overtime, while junior guard Kolbe Rada hit two free throws to lift the Class B No. 2 Thunderbolts to a 57-54 win over Class A No. 2 Lincoln East before a capacity crowd at the East Gym, which aired on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

The win for Pius X avenges a 75-65 loss at the hands of East back on Dec. 1 in the championship of a pod tournament.

Pius X (6-1) trailed 52-47 late in the fourth quarter, when Mitch Sebek hit a three-pointer and Holton Harman had a breakaway layup to tie the game to force overtime.

The Spartans were led by Wes Dreamer’s 27 points, who hit four three pointers in the game and had 10 points in the paint during the third quarter. The Thunderbolts shut him down the rest of the game by making some defensive adjustments.