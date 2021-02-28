BOYS BASKETBALL: East Advances To A-4 Final After Defeating Southeast
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 27)–Carter Glenn scored a game-high 25 points, 16 of which came during the first half, as the Lincoln East boys basketball team earned a 56-38 win over Lincoln Southeast in the A-4 district semifinal at Southeast’s Prasch Center, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln Saturday afternoon.
The win for the Spartans puts them into the A-4 championship game Monday at 6:30pm against top-seed Lincoln Pius X, a game that will be carried on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com. East beat the Thunderbolts at the East Gym on Feb. 4 66-59.
Glenn started the game by scoring off a layup and hit three, three-pointers to give East a 15-9 first quarter lead. The Spartans then found themselves up 23-14 at halftime.
Glenn, a 5-10 senior, and junior guard Joe Marfisi helped the Spartans on a 15-4 run. Marfisi hit three-pointers three times during the run that gave East a 38-18 lead. Defensively, the Spartans were able to put guard Brayden McPhail on Southeast’s 6-5 senior forward Ajantae Hogan and limited him to just nine points. Hogan’s average was 21 points a game heading into districts.
With Hogan and senior guard McGinness Schneider holding much of the task of running the offense, Southeast was without 6-5 junior Jake Appleget, who was sidelined with an injury.
Schneider led Southeast with 15 points.