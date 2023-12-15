BOYS BASKETBALL: East Holds Off Lincoln High Second Half Surge To Earn Second Win

Lincoln East’s Carter Mick (24) goes up for a basket and drawing a foul from Lincoln High’s Eedee Npimnee, as Links’ teammates Klayton Nguyen (left) and Brady Nick (right) move in and East’s Luke Lindquist (15) looks on. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 14)–After building up a 20-point lead and nearly losing complete momentum midway through the second half, the Lincoln East boys basketball team took charge in the final quarter to get a 65-50 victory over Lincoln High Thursday night at the East Gym.

The Spartans (2-3) got a game-high 23 points from senior guard and Nebraska baseball commit Carter Mick. It was Mick that scored a tough basket to spark and 8-0 East run with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter that eventually saw the Spartan lead increase to 53-41 before Lincoln High called time out. The run for East came after Lincoln High went off on an 11-0 run, capped by a three-pointer from Classic Fleetwood that closed the deficit down to 42-38 entering the fourth quarter.

East jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter when senior guard Connor Johnson hit a pair of threes, while Mick and fellow senior and Lincoln Northeast transfer guard Quin Weatherholt each hit a three-pointer. The Spartan lead grew to 20, 28-8, with five minutes left before halftime.

Johnson added 18 points for East in the win, while Luke Lindquist finished with 10 points for the Spartans.

Fleetwood was the only player in double-figures for Lincoln High, who dropped to 1-4. He led the Links with 18 points.

Click the link below to listen to the game on podcast.

Boys Basketball: Lincoln High at Lincoln East 12-14-23