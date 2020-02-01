BOYS BASKETBALL: East Shuts Down Southeast Attack
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–After previous losses by 18 and 19 points earlier this season to Lincoln Southeast, the Lincoln East boys basketball team managed to take control early and kept their distance.
The Spartans got 23 points and 10 rebounds from 6-5 senior center Jett Janssen to help edge the Knights 59-46 Friday night at the Prasch Center, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
East led 20-15 at halftime and went up 37-24 after three quarters, where Janssen scored nine points and junior guard Carter Glenn had three assists during the period. Glenn ended up scoring 15 points and recording seven assists for the Spartans.
Pal Dak scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help East shut the door on Southeast.
Ajantae Hogan led all scorers with 22 points in the loss for the Knights.