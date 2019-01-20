BOYS BASKETBALL: First Quarter Run Sparks East Past Lincoln High

Seemed to be too little, too late for the Lincoln High boys basketball team in their game at No. 5 Lincoln East on Saturday night.

The Links was down by double-digits when they started to hit shots from the field, but the Spartans maintained their distance for an 81-68 victory in a game heard on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

East (10-3) took off on a 16-0 first quarter fun to lead 21-9, before the lead was extended to 38-26 at the half. But Lincoln High tried to put a dent into the Spartan lead. Keyshawn Jenkins scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the third quarter. Still, East just kept scoring and never looked back.

The Spartans were led by 6-6 senior Wes Dreamers 21 points, while 11 points each came from Teny Gakdeng, Chang Deng, Peyton Stoppel and Connor Riekenberg.

Aside from Jenkins, Yashua Bradley scored 12 points and Jaxson Barber added 11 for the Links in the loss.

