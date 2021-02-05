BOYS BASKETBALL: Glenn Battles Through Injury To Lead East In Upset of No. 5 Pius X
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 4)–Lincoln East senior guard Carter Glenn has been playing basketball this season while dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during football that needs surgery.
But Glenn added a bloody mouth to the injury list that he suffered from an inadvertent elbow and managed to score 26 points, to lead the Spartan boys to a 66-59 victory over Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X on Thursday night, in a game heard on KFOR.
Glenn suffered the bloody mouth late in the fourth quarter, but managed to return to continue his 12-point performance in the period. East was up 57-49 when Glenn went to the training room and came back with 1:36 left as the Spartans were holding on to a 59-53 lead.
Glenn nailed 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute of the game to help seal the win.
East (6-8) led most of the game, including an 11-point advantage in the second quarter. The Spartans led 34-24 at halftime, after Oliver Edwards hit a pair of three-pointers. East’s 6-5 senior Trevor Henrickson took control closer to the basket, by scoring 11 of his 20 points in the first half.
Pius X (13-2) started the third quarter on a 17-4 run to take a 41-40 lead with just over three minutes left, after Sam Hoiberg hit a three-pointer. Henrickson hit a three for East that put the Spartans up for good.
Hoiberg and 6-6 senior center Sam Hastreiter each led Pius X with 18 points.