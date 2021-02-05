BOYS BASKETBALL: Harms Hits Big Shots To Give Waverly A Win Over Bishop Neumann
WAVERLY–(KLMS Feb. 4)–A pair of three-point shots from sophomore guard Preston Harms proved to be pivotal for the Class B No. 3 Waverly boys basketball team on Thursday night.
Harms hit the three-pointers in the first quarter, along with another three-pointer from sophomore AJ Heffelfinger helped in a 16-2 start that led to a 42-30 victory over Wahoo Bishop Neumann Thursday night in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Following Waverly’s quick start, Neumann responded with an 8-0 run over a five-minute span. The Vikings fine-tuned their 2-3 zone at halftime and jumped out to a 29-15 advantage in the first four minutes of the third quarter.
Waverly’s lead dwindled to 30-21, after Neumann’s Kolten Cada hit three, three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Harms responded with a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points.
Cada led the Cavaliers with 15 points.