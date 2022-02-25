BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacobsen’s 28 Points Lifts Ashland-Greenwood over Lincoln Christian In SubDistrict Final

ASHLAND–(KLMS Feb. 24)–Cale Jacobsen scored a game-high 28 points in helping Class C1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood to a 74-57 victory over Lincoln Christian Thursday night in the Boys C1 Subdistrict 2 basketball final, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
The Bluejays (23-1) overcame a 14-11 deficit late in the first quarter and rallied back in the second quarter behind Jacobsen and outscored the Crusaders 19-11 to take a 33-22 halftime lead.
Christian (15-9) did rally back in the third quarter, in part to the play of 7-0 senior center Easton Marshbanks, who helped pull the Crusaders to within four at one point. Marshbanks scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half.
Ashland-Greenwood then started to pull away and led 57-44 late in the third quarter.
Ethan Berrier scored 14 points in the second half for Christian.
Click the links below to listen to the game via podcast.
Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball 1st Half
Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball 2nd Half