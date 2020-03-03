BOYS BASKETBALL: Late Basket From Hochstein Lifts Elkhorn Past Northeast
ELKHORN–(KFOR Mar. 2)–It took a high ball screen for Elkhorn to win the A-5 boys basketball district championship Monday night.
The Antlers got basket from senior guard Bryson Hochstein, as he drove the right side of the lane off a screen from Drew Christo, with three seconds left to earn a 37-35 win over Lincoln Northeast before a capacity crowd of 1,500 at Elkhorn High School, in a game heard on KFOR.
Elkhorn (18-7) will play in the Class A boys state basketball tournament, their first trip to state since 2008.
Northeast ends the season at 11-16.
The Rockets tied the game at 35 with 53 seconds to play off a tip-in from Pierce Bazil. Then the Antlers held the ball until 10 seconds left, when they burned a time out. Hochstein received the inbounds pass from Caden Schutte and rubbed off Christo’s screen to score.
Northeast burned a time out to set up an inbounds play. Bazil received the pass, got across mid-court and launched up a 25-foot shot that fell short at the buzzer.
The Rockets couldn’t get an uptempo game going against the Antlers, who used a 1-3-1 zone. Defensively, Northeast also forced 14 turnovers committed by Elkhorn.
Carson Busch, who led all scorers with 17 points, hit a three-pointer with 6:23 left in the game to give the Rockets a 27-25 lead. Then Elkhorn marched on an 8-0 run, on a pair of three-pointers from Gannon Gragert and two free-throws from Schutte.
Northeast responded with two big three pointers from Bazil and Busch, before Bazil’s tip in to tie the game at 35.