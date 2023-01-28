BOYS BASKETBALL: Late Free Throws Secure Kearney’s Win Over No. 8 North Star

Kearney's Karter Lee attempts a three-point shot over Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Houston (1) in Friday night's boys basketball game at North Star. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 27)–Asher Endorf hit both ends of a one-and-one free throw situation with 7.8 seconds left to give the Kearney boys basketball team a 56-51 victory over Class A No. 8 Lincoln North Star Friday night at The Swamp.

Endorf, who averaged 10 points a game entering the contest heard on ESPN Lincoln, hit both free throw chances to give the Bearcats redemption over the Gators, after North Star won the previous contest 65-50 in the consolation round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Dec. 30.

For Kearney (12-4), the spotlight was spent on Jack Dahlgren, who went off for 26 points, 17 of which game in the first half. He scored the first eight points for the Bearcats in the first quarter that prompted North Star head coach Lee Steinbrook to take a time out to regroup his team. Dahlgren accounted for 10 of Kearney’s 21 first quarter points that saw them with a 21-8 advantage over the Gators.

Kearney’s offense went stagnant offensively for most of the second quarter, as North Star threw out a zone defensively to try and cool the Bearcats’ shooting. Dahlgren scored all of Kearney’s seven points in the quarter to extend the lead to 28-18 at halftime.

After going scoreless in the first half, North Star sophomore guard Lazerek Houston exploded for 12 of his team-high 20 points in the third quarter, which saw him connect on a three-pointer to pull the Gators to within two, 38-36. A three-pointer from Trey Beckman pushed Kearney ahead to 41-36 entering the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats held off the Gators the rest of the game, after Kearney got a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter from forward Ben Johnson, who added 15 points in the win.

KG Gatwech added 14 points before fouling out for 10-5 North Star.

Click the links to hear the podcast of the game.

Kearney at Lincoln North Star boys basketball 1st Half

Kearney at Lincoln North Star boys basketball 2nd Half