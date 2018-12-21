BOYS BASKETBALL: Links Survive Second Half Against Silver Hawks

With the Lincoln High boys basketball team without top scorer Keyshawn Jenkins, the Links managed to rely on a couple of other seniors to step up.

Graham Newton and Jaden Horton each scored 14 points to lead No. 8 Lincoln High past Lincoln Southwest 53-45 Thursday night in boys basketball at the Southwest gym.

The win for the Links gives them a 4-0 record against city teams this season.

Jenkins, a 6-2 senior guard, left the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury after trying to score on a layup. The extent of the injury is unknown.

After trailing 39-38 after three quarters, the Links went on an 11-2 run over much of the fourth quarter to take control. Ten of Newton’s 14 points came in the second half.

Southwest (3-5) had a 20-14 first quarter lead, then led 24-22 at halftime.

Mayuom Buom led the Silver Hawks with 14 points.