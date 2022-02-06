BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 6 Creighton Prep Rallies Late To Edge No. 8 Northeast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–An early fourth quarter run helped the Class A No. 6 Creighton Prep boys basketball team find some breathing room and still had to hold off a late rally from No. 8 Lincoln Northeast on Saturday afternoon.
The Junior Jays also took advantage of some late miscues by the Rockets to hold on for a 59-53 victory at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
With Northeast leading 42-41 entering the fourth quarter, Prep got a three-pointer from 6-8 center Luke Jungers, then a wide-open drive to the basket from the left side for Casey O’Malley and off a Rocket turnover, PJ Newbill scored off a breakaway layup for a 7-0 run with 5:15 remaining for a 48-42 Junior Jay advantage.
Northeast countered after a timeout, with G Gatnoor nailing a three-pointer, but two possessions later, Prep responded with a three-pointer from O’Malley for a 51-45 lead with 3:27 left in the game. Then the Rockets got a pair of three-point plays from Christian Winn and Zander Beard to tie the game at 51 with 1:58 remaining.
The Junior Jays (14-4) then got a go ahead basket from Martel Evans and capitalized off a Northeast turnover, when O’Malley got the ball from Winn and found Newbill for a layup in transition for a 55-51 advantage. O’Malley then scored with 16 seconds left to extend the Prep lead and Winn answered for Northeast with a layup before the Rockets called timeout with 8.5 seconds left.
Jungers drew a foul and nailed both ends of a one-and-one free throw attempt to seal the win for Prep with 6.7 seconds to play.
Northeast (14-5) broke free from a 18-18 end of first quarter score and took control at halftime when Winn nailed a three-pointer to give the Rockets at 28-27 lead.
Prep was led by Jungers’ 18 points, while Evans added 17 points. Winn led all scorers with 19 points for Northeast and Beard added 12 points in the loss.
To listen back to the game via podcast, click the links below.
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 1st Half
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 2nd Half