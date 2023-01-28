BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 6 East Takes Control In the Fourth to Pull Away from Southwest

Courtesy of Jesse Naul/Alpha Media.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–Class A No. 6 Lincoln East boys basketball team on Friday night found a way to dominate their game with Lincoln Southwest, after embarking on a 9-0 run in the third quarter.

The Spartans went on a 23-6 scoring run in the game’s final ten minutes to beat Lincoln Southwest 75-59 in a game heard on KFOR.

As part of a nine-nothing run between the third and fourth quarters, East got into a rhythm shooting the basketball. The Spartans shot 25-for-41 from the field for 61% over the final three quarters of the game.

East (10-4) had five players in double-figures scoring with junior Carter Mick finished with 17 points, Christian Melessa had 16 points and Jared Townsley wound up with 16 points. Senior guard Carter Tempelmeyer scored 12 points and Connor Johnson finished with 11 points.

Click the links below for the podcast, with Julian

Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest boys basketball 1st Half

Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest boys basketball 2nd Half