BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 6 Northeast Posts Another Rally, Beats Southeast Again

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 22)–Just like Thursday night’s win at Lincoln Southwest, the No. 6 Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team had to overcome a first quarter deficit in order to rally back and post a victory.
The Rockets broke a 22-all tie at halftime and battled in the second half to beat a young Lincoln Southeast ball club 51-46 Saturday night at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
Southeast junior forward Bangot Dak helped pull the Knights to within one at 42-41 with 3:41 left in the game, before Northeast countered with an Adonis Jones three-pointer to go up by four. Jones hit the front and back ends of a 1-and-1 free throw attempt with just over a minute left in the game.
Dak missed two free throws, but Taye Moore was fouled getting the rebound and hit two free throws to pull Southeast to within one, 47-46. Northeast then got a pair of free throws from senior guard Zander Beard to put Northeast up by four, before Jalen Lang was fouled after a turnover committed by Dak with 10 seconds remaining. Lang hit two more free throws to seal the victory.
The Rockets ended up going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the final period.
Northeast (13-2) found themselves down 16-7 to Southeast before storming back to tie the game at 22 heading into the locker room.
Lang and 6-7 junior forward Porter Bazil each scored 11 points to help the Rockets in the victory.
Southeast (6-8) was led by Taye Moore’s 14 points.
Click to listen back to the game on podcast.
Lincoln Southeast boys basketball at Lincoln Northeast-1st Half
Lincoln Southeast boys basketball at Lincoln Northeast-2nd Half