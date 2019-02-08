BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 9 Millard North Sprints Past Northeast

After suffering a loss to No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep Jan. 21, the No. 9 Millard North boys basketball team had won four straight games entering Thursday night’s game against Lincoln Northeast.

The Mustangs (12-7) wasted no time taking control and never looked back by defeating the Rockets 75-56 at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

Hunter Sallis, a 6-4 sophomore, sparked Millard North’s initial run with a basket, then 6-8 junior center Max Murrell caught a pass under the basket and jumped right up with a two hand slam.  Murrell had two more dunks in the game, but the Mustangs were up 22-8 after the first quarter.

Northeast (5-15) started to hit from long-range, with threes from Carson Busch and JR Gatnoor.  But Millard North further extended their lead to 42-21 at halftime.

The Mustangs lead reached to 62-36 after the third quarter.  By the fourth quarter, Millard North had their reserves in and Northeast managed to outscore the Mustangs 20-13 in the final period.

Sallis led all scorers with 18 points for Millard North, while 6-5 freshman forward Jasen Green added 12 points and Mason Jung had 10 points, six of which came in the first quarter alone.

Northeast got a team-high 17 points from sophomore guard Pierce Bazil, while Busch finished with 10 points in the loss.

