BOYS BASKETBALL: Norris Gets Late Boost to Defeat Wahoo

FIRTH–(KFOR Dec. 5)–It felt like State Tournament time in March instead of an early season game in December when Norris hosted Wahoo in boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Class B No. 2 ranked Titans managed to find a late surge to come back and defeat the Class C1 No. 3 Warriors 79-74 at Norris Middle School in a game heard on KFOR.

Norris (3-0) spent the final four minutes of the game rallying back from a seven-point deficit in a back-and-forth contest. The Titans roared back to get to within one when junior guard Josh Bornschlegl hit a three-pointer with 2 minutes remaining that gave Norris a 73-71 lead.

After a pair of Marcus Glock free-throws for Wahoo to tie the game, Bornschlegl scored again off an assist from guard Alec Small to give Norris a 75-73 lead with 1:24 remaining. Glock went one of two from the free throw line and missed a three-point shot to tie the game. Small closed out the Titan victory by connecting on all four free-throw attempts.

Barret Boesiger, a 6-1 junior guard, led Norris with 19 points, including a three-pointer right before the buzzer at the end of the first half that gave the Titans a 41-37 lead. Bornschlegl scored all of his 10 points in the second half. Sophomore forward Chris Garner, Jr. scored 14 points, while freshman guard Evan Greenfield came off the bench to score 16 points.

Wahoo was led by Glock’s game-high 35 points. Dylan Simons added 14 and Cody Hesser scored 12 points for the Warriors.

Click the link below to listen to Tuesday night’s game through our podcast link.

