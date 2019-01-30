BOYS BASKETBALL: North Star Trio Helps Overpower No. 7 East

Lincoln North Star’s boys basketball team may have turned an important corner in their season Tuesday night, after what’s been a roller coaster season.

The Navigators played like a one or two-loss team, instead of one that’s now 9-7, after they upset No. 7 Lincoln East 78-73 before an estimated crowd of 1,200 at the East Gym, which was heard on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM.

Nebraska recruit Donovan Williams scored a game-high 26 points to lead North Star and got help from junior Jared Lopez (23 points) and 6-7 senior center Josiah Allick (22 points). They managed to help the Gators to a 7-0 start in the first minute of the game, then Williams buried a three-pointer from the top of the key off a cross over dribble for a 14-3 advantage. North Star’s lead then increased to 22-11 heading to the second quarter.

A 15-4 run to finish the first half gave North Star a 37-15 halftime lead.

But East (12-4) busted out for a 58-point rally in the second half, 37 of which came in the fourth quarter. Full court pressure helped the Spartans climb back to within five, 62-57, with 3:40 to play off a basket from Wes Dreamer.

North Star answered with another 7-0 run courtesy of Williams, who hit four free throws and a three-point play to put the Gators up for good at 69-57 with 2:39 remaining.

Connor Riekenberg scored 17 of his team-high 20 points in the second half for East, while Dreamer finished with 19, Chang Deng added 14 and Carter Glenn finished with 11 for the Spartans.

