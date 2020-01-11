BOYS BASKETBALL: Northeast’s “Killer Bs” Lift Rockets Past Spartans
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Carson Busch, Pierce Bazil and Jake Bard could have earned themselves the name “Killer Bs”, after their latest performance on the basketball court.
The trio combined for 60 points in helping the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team to a 69-54 win over Lincoln East on Friday night at the East Gym, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM. Busch and Bazil led all scorers with 21 points, while Bard chipped in 18 points to help the Rockets improve to 5-6 on the season.
Northeast jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the first quarter, but East gained control and led 16-14 heading into the second quarter. A pair of 6-0 runs gave the Rockets control the rest of the game. The first run put them up 20-16 and the second spurt gave Northeast a 37-30 halftime lead.
East (4-7) trimmed down the deficit to 49-46 heading into the fourth quarter. The Spartans closed the gap to 52-50 with 5:25 remaining, when 6-5 senior center Jett Janssen scored from close range.
Northeast took control from there, going on a 17-3 run when Bazil connected on a three-pointer, then Busch scored off a transition layup. Bard, who had nine points from three-point range late in the first half, hit his fourth three-pointer and sank four free throws. Connor Renard, a 6-6 junior center, hit a mid-range baseline jump shot, while Bazil hit three more free throws and scored a layup with 30 seconds left to help the Rockets get an 18-point advantage.
Renard, who was in foul trouble for most of the first half, ended up with seven points while 6-7 senior back up center Reece Fuchs had two points.
Janssen, who finished with 12 points, converted on a three-point play for East with 12 seconds left for the final tally of the contest.
The Spartans were led by Carter Glenn with 16 points and Pal Dak added 11 points in the loss.
LINCOLN EAST GIRLS 57, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 36
The 9-1 Spartans wasted no time distancing themselves by going on an 11-0 run to end the first quarter with a 16-4 lead, in a game that was streamed on kfornow.com Friday evening.
East was led by Charley Bovaird’s 12 points, while Taylor Searcey added 11 points in the win. The Spartans led 28-13 at halftime.
Seton Hall commit McKenna Minter led Northeast in the loss with 14 points.