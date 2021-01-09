BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Continues Dominance, Shuts Down Southwest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X flexed its muscle once again Friday night, taking on another city team and establishing their own tempo early and not looking back.
The Thunderbolts jumped out early to a ten-point lead after the first quarter, led by 29 at halftime, while on their way to a 77-36 victory over Lincoln Southwest, in a boys basketball game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
Pius X (7-0) went on a 23-3 scoring run in the first second minutes of the second quarter for a 46-17 halftime lead. The Thunderbolts sprinted out on a 14-2 run to start the third quarter and led 60-19 when Luke Taubenheim scored with 5:18 left.
Southwest was without Ben Hunzeker and Rylan Smith, who both were dealing with injuries. The Silver Hawks finished the third quarter outscoring Pius X 11-7 and trailed 67-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Sam Hoiberg scored a game-high 20 points for Pius X, while twin brother, Charlie, added 13 points. The ‘Bolts are back in action Saturday night against Lincoln Northeast, which you can hear on KFOR, starting at 7:35pm.
Jared Bohrer led Southwest in the loss with 18 points.