BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Ends Game With 12-4 Run To Beat Southeast
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 17)–Just as their lead was narrowed to three points in the fourth quarter, the Class A No. 4 ranked Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team managed to set a scoring run of their own against Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday night.
The Thunderbolts executed that scoring run to hold on for a 66-55 victory over the Knights in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Pius X (16-2) found themselves up 54-39 entering the fourth quarter, when Southeast mounted a 12-0 run. Ajantae Hogan, a 6-5 senior forward, hit a three-pointer and after teammate Sam Haire nailed a three-pointer of his own, Hogan converted on a three-point play. The run ended when Southeast’s 6-5 junior forward Jake Appleget hit a three-pointer with 5:04 left to pull the Knights to within three, 54-51.
The Thunderbolts regrouped by calling a timeout and after that, they scored eight-straight points, which included a basket by Brady Christiansen off a Southeast turnover. Sam Hoiberg hit a pair of free-throws with 1:16 to play to extend the Pius X lead to 62-51.
The ‘Bolts led 17-7 after the first quarter before leading at halftime 32-24. Luke Taubenheim led Pius X in scoring with 13 points, while Sam Easley added 11 points.
Southeast (12-6) was led by Appleget’s game-high 22 points, while Hogan added 20 points in the losing effort.