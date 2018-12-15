BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Hangs By Skin Of Their Teeth To Edge North Star

It came down to a free throw with 3.7 seconds left that gave Class B No. 3 Lincoln Pius X a 66-65 win over pre-season Class A No. 8 Lincoln North Star Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym, a game heard on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

Charlie Easley, who scored a game-high 30 points, sank one of two free throws to give the Thunderbolts the lead. Pius X was then called for traveling after stealing an inbounds pass from North Star with 0.8 seconds left.

The Navigators had one final chance and threw it to junior guard and Nebraska basketball commit Donovan Williams for a shot at the buzzer, which missed.

Pius X (4-1) had led most of the game, by as much as nine points (23-14 early second quarter), saw a furious rally from North Star. The Gators nailed three, three-pointers in the final quarter, at one point going on a 12-6 run with ‘Bolts still ahead 63-61 with 1:30 remaining.

Kolbe Rada added 17 points in the game for Pius X, including a pair of threes and two free throws in the fourth quarter.

Williams led the Gators with 21 points, while Josiah Allick finished with 15 in the loss. North Star drops to 1-4 on the season.