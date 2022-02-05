BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Holds On For Win Over East

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 4)–The Battle of “A” Street commenced Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym, where Lincoln East upset Lincoln Pius X in a district tournament final last March.
Nearly 11 months after that Spartan win, the Thunderbolts found a way to avenge that loss and rallied back to beat East 61-55 before a near capacity crowd in a game heard on KFOR.
Trailing 27-26 at halftime, No. 9 Pius X used a third quarter run off three-pointers from Jared Bohrer, Jack Hastreiter and Jackson Kessler to go on a 9-0 spurt, while No. 10 East’s shooting went cold. But Spartan junior guard Carter Templemeyer helped rally East with seven points of his own to cut the deficit to 45-42 into the fourth quarter.
Pius X (14-6) managed to stay ahead the rest of the way and counted on a combined 18-point second half effort from 6-7 senior Sam Hastreiter and 6-6 senior Brady Christiansen, with Hastreiter finishing with 18 points and Christiansen added 16 in the game.
Templemeyer took scoring honors and had a game-high 24 points for East, while Brayden McPhail added 15 in the loss.
Click the links below to hear the game via podcast.
Lincoln East boys basketball vs. Lincoln Pius X 1st Half
Lincoln East boys basketball vs. Lincoln Pius X 2nd Half