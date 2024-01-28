BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Pulls Off Upset of Creighton Prep

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–Some late free throws and good defense helped in Class A No. 9 Lincoln Pius X’s 63-58 upset of No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday afternoon at Flavin Gym.

It’s been a good fit for the Thunderbolts, who have only lost one time since Dec. 16. That loss coming at the hands of No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (78-70 on Dec. 30 in the HAC Championship).

Pius X (11-4) have won 10 of their past 11 games and got a boost early in the game by jumping out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter before going ahead 18-10. Prep countered with a 9-0 second quarter run, only to be stopped by Kellan Humm’s three-pointer with under three minutes left in the first half and Pius X regained the lead before having control at halftime, 33-30.

The Junior Jays (11-4) score four straight points to begin the third quarter to go ahead 34-33. Humm stepped up with another three-pointer to spark a 13-3 Pius X run and kept the Thunderbolts ahead for good.

Prep stayed within reach, trailing 57-55 with 44 seconds left in the game. Aidan Brass and Adam Searcey stepped up to the free throw line late to seal the victory for Pius X.

Humm and reserve forward Mike Haith each scored 14 points to lead the Thunderbolts, while Brass added 12 points and 6-10 North Dakota State commit Treyson Anderson added 12 points.

Prep got 24 points from 6-8 forward Dillon Claussen, while Torran Carter finished with 11.

Click the link below to hear the podcast of the game.

Boys Basketball: Creighton Prep at Lincoln Pius X 1-27-24