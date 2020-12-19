BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Races Past North Star In Season Opener
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 18)–Opening night of the boys high school basketball season for Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X and No. 9 Lincoln North Star looked like a typical opening night game.
But the Thunderbolts trailed 12-11 after the first quarter utilized a 23-9 second quarter run and never looked back, as they defeated the Navigators 72-43 on Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
Sam Hoiberg led all scorers with 19 points for Pius X, while his twin brother, Charlie, added 12 points and 6-6 junior Sam Hastreiter added 10 in the win. Sam Hoiberg scored 11 of his points in the second quarter, including three, three-pointers that helped the Thunderbolts to a 34-21 halftime lead.
North Star couldn’t overcome Pius X’s defensive pressure and size and Navigators committed 18 turnovers in the game. Kwat Abdelkarim only scored 10 points in the game for North Star, while senior guard Josh Brown led the team with 11 points.
Brennon Clemmons, Jr., a 6-8 sophomore for the Gators, had 10 points in his high school debut, after sitting out last season rehabbing from a leg injury.