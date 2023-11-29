BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln East

Lincoln East Spartans

Head Coach: Jeff Campbell (24th Year)

Career Record: 153-90

2022-23 Record: 19-6 (State Qualifier)

Returning Letterwinners/Starters: Carter Mick, 6-2, sr., guard; Eli Barton, 6-5, sr., forward; Jang Dak, 6-4, sr., forward; Connor Johnson, 6-1, sr., guard; Luke Lindquist, 6-4, sr., forward.

Others to watch: Quin Weatherholt, 6-1, sr., guard; Hudson Grau, 6-0, jr., guard; Luke Larson, 6-0, jr., guard; Jack Lowell, 6-1, so., guard;l Tyler Mick, 5-11, so., guard; Nolan O’Neill, 6-3, so., guard/forward; Reid Voog, 6-1, so., guard.

Season outlook: East looks to be among the city teams that could compete once again with others across the state. Multi-sport athletes (Carter Mick, Lindquist and Johnson among others) will key in helping develop and grow the team this season. The Spartans add senior and Lincoln Northeast transfer Quin Weatherholt to the team, which will help the perimeter game. Barton and Dak could pose as problems for opposing teams close to the basket.