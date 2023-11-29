BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran Warriors

Head Coach: Jesse Bouwens (3rd Year)

Career Record: 31-18

2022-23 Record: 18-8

Returning letterwinners/starters: Jacob Duitsman, 6-4, jr., forward; Ryan Hager, 6-1, jr., guard; Logan Lebo, 5-11, sr., guard; Braxton Glines, 6-0, so., guard; Grant Stowell, 6-4, jr., forward; Nathan Holle, 6-5, jr., forward; Jason Steider, 6-6, sr., forward; Kolt Fiddler, 6-4, jr., forward; Trent Ernst, 5-11, so., guard; Ollie Kolipara, 6-1, sr., guard.

Others to watch: Jeremy Simmons, 6-0, fr., guard; Kruz Fiddler, 5-11, fr., guard; Dawson Guerber, 6-5, fr., forward; Brayden Egge, 6-4, so., forward.

Season Outlook: After recording the most wins in school history (18) last season, the Warriors are looking to replace six seniors and three starters. Lutheran is Class C2 this season and their schedule is very tough. Jacob Duitsman and Ryan Hager will be the leaders of this team and are receiving interest from some Division II schools.