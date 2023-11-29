BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Northeast Rockets

Head Coach: Monte Ritchie (6th Year)

Career Record: 64-58

2022-23 Record: 15-10

Others to watch: Isaac Thach, 5-11 sr., guard; Easton Switzer, 5-10, so., guard; Marshawn Jefferson, 5-8, so., guard; Mo Abdalla, 6-3, jr., guard/forward; Grant Fredericks, 6-3, so., guard; Brecken Wilke, 5-11, sr., guard; Kyan Lenhoff, 6-6, sr., forward; Cooper Coffman, 6-4, sr., forward; Cole Coffman, 5-8, so., guard; Hayden Tenopir, 6-1, so., guard; Kaden Coon, 6-4, sr., forward; Eli Ash, 6-5, sr., forward.

Season outlook: Northeast does not return any starters or letterwinners from last season’s team. There is the potential for growth and development with this group of players. The sophomore class does have some talent with good perimeter shooting.