BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Northeast Rockets
Head Coach: Monte Ritchie (2nd Year)
Career Record: 6-18
2018-19 Record: 6-18 District Runner-Up
Returning letterwinners: Jake Bard, 5-8, sr., guard; Carson Busch, 5-10, sr., guard; Kobe Schejbal, 5-11, sr., guard; Zander Beard, 5-11, soph., guard; Pierce Bazil, 6-2, jr., guard; Zach Moerer, 6-1, jr., guard; Connor Renard, 6-7, jr., forward; Reece Fuchs, 6-7, sr., forward.
Others to watch: Jesston Howard, 5-11, sr. guard; Carlos Valdez, 6-2, soph., forward; Adonis Jones, 5-9, soph., guard.
Season outlook: Two years removed from having their first winless season in school history, Northeast continues to make progress. The Rockets ended up bouncing back in 2018-19 to win six games and finish runner-up in the district final against Papillion-LaVista South. Coach Monte Ritchie says each new season brings a renewed sense of hope and excitement. Northeast has experience and that could prove to be very helpful through the season.