BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts

Head Coach: Adam Brill (2nd Year)

Career Record: 51-47

2022-23 Record: 14-11

Returning letterwinners/starters: Treyson Anderson, 6-10, sr., forward; Adam Searcey, 5-10, sr., guard; Drew Drake, 5-9, sr., guard; Kellan Humm, 6-0, sr., guard; Aidan Brass, 6-5, sr., forward; Parker Kelly, 6-1, jr., guard.

Others to watch: Michael Haith, 6-6, jr., forward; Alex Weber, 6-2, jr., guard/forward.

Season outlook: Pius X returns a key group of players from last season’s 14-11 team that will provide depth and experience for this year’s team. Senior forward Treyson Anderson is a North Dakota State commit that will be one of the top players to watch this season in Nebraska.