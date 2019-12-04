BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts
Head Coach: Brian Spicka (4th Year)
Career Record: 63-15
2018-19 Record: 27-2 Class B State Champions
Returning Starters/Letterwinners: Kolbe Rada, 6-1, sr., guard; Mitch Sebek, 6-2, sr., guard; Tayden Gentrup, 6-3, sr., forward.
Others to watch: Sam Hoiberg, 5-10, jr., guard; Charlie Hoiberg, 5-10, jr., guard; Jake Greisen, 6-5, jr., forward/center; Luke Taubenheim, 6-2, jr., guard/forward; Sam Easley, 6-3, jr., guard; Sam Hastreiter, 6-5, soph., forward/center.
Season outlook: The Bolts have some solid talent but much of it is inexperienced on a varsity level. Two starters return from last year’s state championship team in Rada and Sebek, who will be impact players. Developing the same attitude and competiveness as last year’s group will be critical. Pius X will be Class A this season.