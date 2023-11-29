BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast Knights

Head Coach: Joey Werning (4th Year)

Career Record: 39-31

2022-23 Record: 16-10 (Class A State Qualifier)

Returning letterwinners/starters: Taye Moore, 6-0, sr., guard; Jake Hilkemann, 6-5, sr., forward; Deng Giet, 6-4, sr., forward; Ziah Brown, 6-3, sr., guard; Mike Ngoyi, 6-1, jr., guard; Kendall Hinton, 6-4, sr., forward.

Others to watch: Nate Appleget, 6-2, so., guard; Pierre Allen, Jr., 6-3, jr., forward.

Season outlook: Southeast does have a tough schedule, including the season opener with Gretna on Nov. 30. The Knights do retain talent in senior guard Taye Moore and senior forward Jake Hilkemann, who are two of the returning starters. Southeast will look to compete in the city this season, in order to be ready by the time districts roll around.