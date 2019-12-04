BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Southeast Knights
Head Coach: Jonah Bradley (3rd Season)
Career Record: 20-53 (12-35 at Southeast)
2018-19 Record: 8-15
Returning Starters: Max Renn, 6-1, sr., guard; McGinness Schneider, 6-1, jr., guard; Ajantae Hogan, 6-4, jr., guard; Gage Johnson, 6-4, sr., center.
Lettermen/Newcomers: Jake Appleget, 6-4, soph., guard; Max Dorfmeyer, 6-1, sr., guard/forward; Derek Branch, 5-10, soph. guard.
Season outlook: The Knights return a solid amount of experience from last year’s team. Four returning starters are poised to make a big impact this season. Last year’s leading scorer, Ajantae Hogan, returns as a versitile scoring threat for LSE and could draw more interest from Division I schools. Senior Max Renn will fill a big role on both ends of the floor. Gage Johnson and McGinness Schneider also return as key pieces to the rotation. With key leadership roles in place and talented newcomers, the Knights are looking forward to a successful 2019-20 season.