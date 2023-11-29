BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Norris

Norris Titans

Head Coach: Jimmy Motz (4th Year)

Career Record: 203-183

2022-23 Record: 17-10 (Class B State Qualifier)

Returning letterwinners/starters: Barret Boesiger, 6-1, jr., guard; Josh Bornschlegl, 6-3, jr., guard; Chris Garner, Jr., 6-2, so., guard/forward; Alec Small, 6-0, so., guard; Grady Finley, 6-0, sr., guard; Jarrett Behrends, 6-3, jr., forward; Levi Colson, 6-1, jr., guard; Thomas Hansmeyer, 6-5, jr., forward; Macoy Folkerts, 6-0, so., guard; Brooks Holen, 6-7, sr., forward/center.

Others to watch: Evan Greenfield, 6-2, fr., guard.

Season outlook: Norris returns four of their five starters from last year’s state tournament team, led by leading scorers Barret Boesiger and Chris Garner, Jr. Junior Josh Bornschlegl and sophomore Alec Small round out the returning starters. Experience and athleticism, the Titans are poised to be one of the top teams in Class B this season, as they try to build up momentum from last season’s late run into the post-season. The Titans are looking to be uptempo with their game.