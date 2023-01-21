BOYS BASKETBALL: Puelz’ 20 Points Help Lutheran Earn Road Win at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln Lutheran's Logan DeBoer (3) puts up a shot surrounded by Wahoo Neumann defenders Kanon Caha (50), Aaron Spicka (34), Turner Ahrens (right) and Luke Meis (background). Lutheran's Ethan Ringler is on the far right. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

WAHOO–(KFOR Jan. 20)–Lincoln Lutheran for the third straight game hit Highway 77 for another boys basketball game not showing any signs of fatigue.

The Warriors counted on 20 points from 6-5 senior Jonny Puelz, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, to earn a 48-39 victory over Bishop Neumann Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.

Lutheran (10-6) has won three-straight games, including a 69-35 win at David City Aquinas on Tuesday night and a 75-52 win at Fremont Bergan on Thursday. The Warriors overcame a slow first quarter start before scoring nine-straight points and taking a 13-9 lead. But as Neumann started to chip away at the Lutheran lead in the second quarter, the Warriors had an answer.

Puelz hit a three-pointer early on to make it a 16-9 advantage and as the Cavaliers cut the deficit to four, the Warriors got back-to-back three-point baskets from reserve forwrad Ethan Ringler and Lutheran led 22-19 at halftime.

The Warriors led 31-25 heading into the fourth quarter and led 37-33 before a pair of baskets from Ringler, then Puelz scored off a breakaway two-handed dunk, and Logan DeBoer drove to the basket to score as part of an 8-0 run late that ultimately sealed the win.

Lutheran also got double-digit scores from Ringler (12 points) and Ryan Hager, who added 11 points.

Neumann, who fell to 7-7, was led by Luke Meis’ 14 points and Kanon Cada chipped in nine points for the Cavaliers.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the games.

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann Boys Basketball 1st Half

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann Boys Basketball 2nd Half