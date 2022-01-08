BOYS BASKETBALL: Rockets Shake Off Slow Start To Defeat Spartans

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 7)–Lincoln Northeast found themselves down 11-4 early in the first quarter and trailing by five entering the second quarter.
The Class A No. 5 Rockets found their shooting range and sparked a rally and eventually earned a 60-47 victory over No. 9 Lincoln East in a boys basketball game heard on KFOR Friday night at the Ed Johnson Gym.
Senior guard Zander Beard hit two three-pointers in the second quarter and senior reserve guard G Gatnoor hit a three-pointer that ultimately gave Northeast a 26-24 halftime lead. The Rockets (10-0) continued to attack and hit three-pointers in the third quarter, jumping out to a 47-34 advantage. Christian Winn, who led Northeast in scoring, scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, in which the Rockets put the game out of reach for the Spartans.
Gatnoor added 13 points and Beard finished with 12 points in the winning effort.
East (4-4) jumped out to a hot start behind Jared Townsley’s three-point shooting early on for a 16-11 lead over Northeast. Townsley sank three trays and finished with 10 points, all in the first half for the Spartans.
Joe Marfisi led all scorers with 15 points for East. The Spartans’ top scorer, Carter Templemeyer at 20 points a game, was held to four points in the loss.