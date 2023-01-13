BOYS BASKETBALL: Rockets Upset No. 5 Links, Knights Take Care of Thunderbolts

Lincoln Northeast's Brecken Wilke goes up to score past Lincoln High's Vince Garrett (left) in boys basketball Thursday night at the Ed Johnson Gym. (Jeff Motz/Alpha Media Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 12)–A big second half performance for the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team on Thursday night helped the Rockets to a 70-55 victory over Class A No. 5 Lincoln High at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

Northeast (9-4) trailed by five points at halftime but behind some hot shooting from 6-7 senior forward Porter Bazil, the Rockets chipped away and Bazil’s second three-pointer put Northeast ahead 30-29 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Bazil hit another three-pointer before the end of the third that gave the Rockets a 42-39 lead.

Bazil continued to be effective for Northeast, sinking another three-pointer and scored on the next Rocket possession to extend the Rocket lead to 47-39 with 7:07 in the game.

Christian Winn led all scorers with 23 points for Northeast, including 13 in the second half that included key free-throws in the final quarter. Jalen Lang added 19 points in the Rocket victory.

Lincoln High (9-3) overcame a first quarter deficit and went on a 12-1 scoring run in the second quarter and led 26-21 at the half.

Vince Garrett, who got a dunk off a steal for the first two points of the game, led Lincoln High with 13 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The Links also got 11 points from 6-6 senior forward Collin Nick.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 55, LINCOLN PIUS X 47

Southeast broke free from a five-point first quarter deficit and got a three-point play from 6-7 senior forward Wade Voss to put the Knights ahead 24-20 in the second quarter.

While it was a back and forth game over at Bishop Flavin Gym, Southeast used a 6-0 run in the third quarter, capped by a Taye Moore three-pointer to take control.

Voss led Southeast with 13 points and Pius X was led by Adam Searcey’s game-high 15 points.

