BOYS BASKETBALL: Sallis, Murrell Combine For 51 Points In Millard North Victory Over Northeast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Class A No. 3 Millard North boys basketball team looked vulnerable initially, but managed a way to regroup.
The Mustangs broke out on an 17-2 run to end the first half and held on late for an 80-69 win over Lincoln Northeast at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
Millard North (17-2) trailed twice in the first half, 9-7 and 11-10 in the first quarter. Northeast rallied to go on a 7-0 run in the second quarter behind baskets from Carson Busch, 6-7 senior center Reece Fuchs and a three-point play from junior guard Pierce Bazil to narrow the deficit to 25-22 with 4:06 left in the second quarter.
The Mustangs took a time out, regrouped and found range from outside the three-point line.
Millard North led 27-24 and continued on a 9-0 run to finish the half, behind three pointers from Hunter Sallis, who had 19 of his game-high 31 points, during the stretch, while 6-9 senior center Max Murrell (heading to Stanford next season) connected on a three-pointer for a 36-24 lead with 2:29 before halftime. Saint Thomas had two baskets, while Noah Erickson scored to extend Millard North’s advantage at 42-24.
The lead for the Mustangs got as high as 28 points, but Northeast went on a 21-4 run to end the game, closing the losing effort at 11.
Murrell finished with 21 points in the game for Millard North. Busch and Bazil each 23 points for Northeast, who lost their sixth game in a row and fell to 7-13.