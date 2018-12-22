BOYS BASKETBALL: Second Half Rally Lifts Rockets Past Tigers

FREMONT—Just when looked like they were heading south for the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team, defense and free throws helped turn things around.

The Rockets took their first lead midway through the fourth quarter and held on for a 51-47 victory over Fremont at the Al Bahe Gymnasium on Friday night, which was aired on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM.

Kobe Schejbal hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 5:31 remaining to give Northeast a 44-42 lead. Sophomore guard Pierce Bazil, who led the Rockets with 16 points, sank a pair of free throws, then junior guard Jake Bard hit two more free throws after a Fremont basket that put Northeast up 48-44.

Carson Busch two free throws with 21.3 seconds left to extend the Rocket lead back to six, but Fremont answered when Dillon Dix converted on a three-point play to close the deficit to three. Busch was fouled inside mid court and sank one of two free throws with 15.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Northeast (2-5) was down by as much as 15 in the first half and trailed 29-15 late in the second quarter when they went on a 11-0 run into the second half, which included a three-pointer at the buzzer from sophomore Zach Moerer with the Rockets trailing at halftime 29-22.

Bard added 10 points for Northeast.

Caden Curry led Fremont (0-7) with 19 points, including five three-pointers.