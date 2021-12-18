BOYS BASKETBALL: Second Quarter Scoring Run Helps Pius X Take Control In Win Over North Star

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 17)–The Class A fifth-ranked Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team had dropped two-straight losses last week to Omaha South and top-ranked Bellevue West. Heading into Friday night’s game with Lincoln North Star, the Thunderbolts seemed poised to compete in a close contest.
But an 11-0 run in the second quarter help Pius X pull away and eventually earn a 58-43 victory over the Navigators at The Swamp, in a game heard on KFOR.
The Thunderbolts (3-2) had a 14-10 lead after the first quarter and North Star’s Lynden Brugeman scored the first basket of the second quarter before the Gators went into a scoring drought for about six-and-a-half minutes. But four offensive rebounds in the same possession led to a Jared Bohrer three-pointer and in the next Pius X possession, Tommy Dworak hit another three to give the Thunderbolts a 20-12 edge.
Brady Christiansen, a 6-6 senior forward, later scored, then South Dakota State commit and 6-7 senior forward Jack Hastreiter converted on a three-point play that saw Pius X’s lead grow to 25-12 before North Star called a timeout. The Thunderbolts outscored the Gators 13-4 in the second quarter to take a 27-14 halftime lead.
North Star (3-2) got as close as 12 points in the second half, but couldn’t fully recover, as Pius X found ways to keep their distance the rest of the game. The Gators’ 6-8 junior forward Brennon Clemmons, Jr., who averages around 13 points a game, finished with eight points, six of which came in the fourth quarter. Pius X defensively stretched out and played the passing lanes to prevent the ball going into the low post.
Sam Hastreiter, a 6-7 senior forward and North Dakota State commit, led the Thunderbolts with 13 points, while Jack Hastreiter finished with 12 and Christiansen and Bohrer each scored 10 points.
Bruegman led North Star in the loss with 11 points.
To listen back to the game, click the links below.
