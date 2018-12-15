BOYS BASKETBALL: Silver Hawks Get Go Ahead Dunk To Edge Knights

In a game of runs for most of the night, it came down to a play in the final 1:30 of the fourth quarter for Lincoln Southwest to edge rival Lincoln Southeast.

A ball screen and roll play worked for the Silver Hawks, as 6-9 senior center Mayuom Buom got the ball and went up with a two hand dunk with 1:05 left broke a 41-all game in a 45-41 victory over the Knights on Friday at the Prasch Activities Center, which was carried on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM.

Southwest (3-3) also got two big blocks from Buom when Southeast tried to counter. The Knights had a chance to tie after Buom’s dunk, but a pick and roll play set up for Gage Johnson resulted in a layup that rolled around the rim and went out.

Brayton Christensen, who led all Southwest scorers with 13 points, then broke Southeast’s pressure and scored the final basket of the game with a minute left.

Southwest led 11-10 after the first quarter, after going on a 7-0 spurt.

Southeast (3-2) then went on a 10-2 run to start the second quarter, which included a three-pointer from Max Renn to give the Knights a 20-13 lead. Southwest then answered and finished up the first half by sprinting to a 8-0 run, before the Knights bounced back late to take a 23-21 halftime lead.

The Silver Hawks started the second half by going on a 12-3 scoring run to lead 33-26 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Southeast narrowed the deficit, but Southwest countered with Christensen hitting another three right before the end of the quarter to give the Hawks a 36-31 advantage entering the final frame.

Jayden Hunt led Southeast with 14 points, while McGuiness Schneider added 11 points in the loss for Southeast, who plays Lincoln High Saturday at 7pm, which you can hear on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM, kfornow.com and the KFOR mobile app.