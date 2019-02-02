BOYS BASKETBALL: Southeast Holds Off Norfolk, After Big Start

It looked like the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team was going to put Norfolk away early, but the Knights had to hold of the Panthers late in a 56-48 victory Friday night at the Prasch Activities Center, which aired on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

Southeast started out on a 19-0 run, but by the time Norfolk caught up, the game was dead even.

By the fourth quarter, Southeast found a way to regain control. Senior guard Michael Anderson managed to score eight of his game-high 18 points in the final period to help the Knights to a win.

Sophomore Ajantae Hogan was just as much of an impact for the Knights, where six of his 15 points came during the pivotal final quarter.

Norfolk tried to keep up with Southeast’s uptempo game, but had ran out of steam. The Panthers were led by Luke Kluver’s 17 points, while Cameron Eisenhauer added 11.

