KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

BOYS BASKETBALL: Southeast Stays Hot, Edges Rival Southwest

January 5, 2024 11:59PM CST
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL: Southeast Stays Hot, Edges Rival Southwest
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–One of the hottest boys basketball teams in the state of Nebraska continued to roll forward by picking up a win over a cross-town rival.

Class A seventh-ranked Lincoln Southeast used a 7-0 start to the game to jump out of the gate but withstood rallies from Lincoln Southwest, as the Knights earned their sixth-straight win on the season with a 53-50 victory Friday night at the Prasch Center, in a game heard on KFOR.

Southeast (8-3) led 14-11 after the first quarter and went on another 7-0 run to finished off the first half, capped by a basket at the buzzer from 6-4 senior reserve forward Kendall Hinton to take a 26-23 halftime lead.  Southwest would not go away and managed to keep the game balanced for most of the second half.  But Silver Hawk junior guard BJ Bradford committed a turnover by throwing the ball away out of bounds during a fast break that potentially could have given Southwest a chance to tie with less than three seconds remaining in the game.

Southeast was led by 6-0 senior guard Taye Moore, who scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.  Deng Giet, a 6-4 senior forward for the Knights, added 11 points.

Bradford led Southwest, who fell to 4-5, with 14 points and senior Karter Chamberlain finished with 10 for the Silver Hawks.  Southwest’s 6-6 forward and Nebraska basketball commit Braden Frager was limited to just six points in the game.

Click here for the game podcast: Boys Basketball-Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast 1-5-24.

Lincoln News