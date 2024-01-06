BOYS BASKETBALL: Southeast Stays Hot, Edges Rival Southwest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–One of the hottest boys basketball teams in the state of Nebraska continued to roll forward by picking up a win over a cross-town rival.

Class A seventh-ranked Lincoln Southeast used a 7-0 start to the game to jump out of the gate but withstood rallies from Lincoln Southwest, as the Knights earned their sixth-straight win on the season with a 53-50 victory Friday night at the Prasch Center, in a game heard on KFOR.

Southeast (8-3) led 14-11 after the first quarter and went on another 7-0 run to finished off the first half, capped by a basket at the buzzer from 6-4 senior reserve forward Kendall Hinton to take a 26-23 halftime lead. Southwest would not go away and managed to keep the game balanced for most of the second half. But Silver Hawk junior guard BJ Bradford committed a turnover by throwing the ball away out of bounds during a fast break that potentially could have given Southwest a chance to tie with less than three seconds remaining in the game.

Southeast was led by 6-0 senior guard Taye Moore, who scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. Deng Giet, a 6-4 senior forward for the Knights, added 11 points.

Bradford led Southwest, who fell to 4-5, with 14 points and senior Karter Chamberlain finished with 10 for the Silver Hawks. Southwest’s 6-6 forward and Nebraska basketball commit Braden Frager was limited to just six points in the game.

Click here for the game podcast: Boys Basketball-Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast 1-5-24.