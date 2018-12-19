BOYS BASKETBALL: Top-Ranked Wahoo Dominates Third Quarter To Beat Lutheran

WAHOO—Using a zone defense, the Class C1 top-ranked and defending state champion Wahoo boys basketball team put the clamps down on No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran’s offense to earn a 67-45 victory Tuesday night, in a game heard on KFOR.

The 1-3-1 defense helped Wahoo to a 25-7 spurt in the third quarter and cooled off any outside shooting threat from Lutheran the rest of the game.

The defense allowed Wahoo to clog up the passing lanes and force Lutheran to turn over the ball. That resulted in Blake Lacey and Thomas Waido scoring transition baskets. Lacey finished with 18 points, while Waido led all scorers with 20 points.

Before the zone defense kicked in for the second half, Wahoo had to kept fighting off any Lutheran surges through the first two quarters. Isaac McCoy sank three, 3-pointers, including one that pulled Lutheran to within one at 26-25 just before halftime. McCoy finished with 13 points on the night.

Sophomore forward Josh Puelz had 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Lutheran, who fell to 5-2.

Winston Cook added 15 points for Wahoo, who improved to 5-2 and won their fifth straight game.