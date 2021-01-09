BOYS BASKETBALL: Waverly Avenges 20-Point Loss To Norris
FIRTH–(KLMS Jan. 8)–Eight days after suffering a 20-point loss to Class B No. 2 Norris in the championship of their own holiday tournament, the No. 4 Waverly boys basketball team tweaked some things before Friday night’s rematch.
The difference was the Vikings’ 2-3 zone on defense, which stymied the Titans’ high-powered offense. Add in two big three-pointers in the fourth quarter from sophomore guard Preston Harms and Waverly held on for a 50-41 victory at Norris, in a game heard on KLMS ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Waverly (8-1) defensively forced turnovers and limited Norris’ 6-6 senior center Trey Deveaux to just six points, about 11 points below his average, and foul trouble the entire game. Deveaux left the game late in the fourth quarter with five fouls.
After a seven-all tie to end the first quarter, the Vikings took off and jumped out to a 23-18 halftime lead behind Cole Murray and Hogan Wingrove, who each scored six points in the period. Norris opened the second half with a basket, but Waverly jumped out to a 9-0 run to lead 32-20 midway through the third quarter.
Wingrove and 6-5 senior backup center Treyton Cockerill continued to crash the boards and scored fro close range. Wingrove had two blocks. Both combined for 14 total rebounds.
Sophomore guard Preston Harms hit a pair of clutch threes in the fourth quarter, one that extended the Viking lead to 41-31 and a few possessions later, he connected from long-range to give Waverly a 44-35 lead. Harms finished with a game-high 12 points, while senior guard Andrew Heffelfinger added 10 points in the victory.
Nebraska baseball recruit CJ Hood led Norris, who fell to 6-1, with 11 points.